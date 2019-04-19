Kern County’s unemployment rate went from a seasonally unadjusted 9.3 percent in February to 10.1 percent in March as the local farming sector shed more than 6,000 jobs.
According to a report Friday by the California Employment Development Department, service jobs in Kern were up 800 jobs in March, or a third of 1 percent. Goods-producing jobs such as construction and mining were down 600 positions, a little less than 1 percent.
Local government added 600 positions, or 1.3 percent, while health care and social assistance employment increased 300 positions, a little less than 1 percent. None of the figures reflects seasonal adjustment.
Across the state, joblessness increased from a revised 4.4 percent in February to 4.6 percent in March, also stated on a seasonally unadjusted basis.
The national unemployment rate declined from 4.1 percent in February to 3.9 percent in March.
Kern's rate was an even 10 percent in March of 2018, the EDD reported. By January it had fallen to 9.1 percent.
