Kern’s industrial market scores three more big deals

GAF 3

Building Materials Manufacturing Corp., a roofing materials company better known as GAF, has pre-leased a recently completed building measuring 309,681 square feet at the Wonderful Industrial Park in Shafter.

 Courtesy of Wonderful Real Estate

Kern’s industrial property market continues to rack up big deals, evident most recently in a trio of transactions suggesting strong interest in three distinct areas around the county.

Wonderful Real Estate announced last week the pre-lease of a 309,681-square-foot building developed on a speculative basis in Shafter. The tenant, a New Jersey-based roofing materials company known as GAF, plans to expand into the site while continuing to operate a 118,000 manufacturing facility in the same business park.

