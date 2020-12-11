Kern County’s COVID-19 gift card program, provided in recent weeks to residents who took coronavirus tests in selected areas, is coming to a close this weekend.
According to the county Public Health Services Department, gift cards will be provided at the following locations in the coming days, while supplies last:
Friday: Good Samaritan Hospital at 901 Olive Drive; OptumServed Arvin at the Kern County Building at 204 S. Hill St.; OptumServed Rosamond at 3611 W Rosamond Blvd.; OptumServed Wasco at the Kern County Library location at 1102 7th Street; and the Kern Valley Healthcare District at 4308 Birch Street in Mountain Mesa.
Saturday: OptumServed Rosamond at 3611 W Rosamond Blvd.
Sunday: OptumServed Rosamond.
The $25 gift card program was implemented to improve COVID-19 testing rates in the county’s lowest quartile texting tracks and to help ensure public health in those areas, the news release stated. During a teleconference on Thursday morning, county officials said since the 12,000 cards had been purchased on Nov. 30 that 5,208 of them had been distributed.