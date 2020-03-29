Four more Kern County residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 50, according to figures released by Kern County Public Health Services Department Sunday morning.
One nonresident has also tested positive while in Kern County, but that case is not part of the department's local tally.
One Kern County resident has died from the virus.
A total of 1,950 people have been tested. Of those, 964 tests came back negative and the results of 935 tests are pending.
(2) comments
The death total internationally is about 4%. Flu deaths in Kern County this year numbered 11. Expect the number of cases to rise quickly. When we reach 100, probably in the next 5-10 days, the deaths may rise as well. Look for 4 out of those 100. When we get to 1,000, look for great fatalities. Then again, it’s like driving on bald tires.
Bald tires yes, with Trump at the wheel.
