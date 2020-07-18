People in Kernville were alarmed. Residents of Lake Isabella and Wofford Heights, Mountain Mesa and Southlake were also concerned.
The county animal shelter in the Kern River Valley had been placed on the budget chopping block. Reduced revenues were forcing the county of Kern to make cuts, difficult cuts, and the shelter had to go.
But then something amazing happened. Residents of the mountain valley stood up and said no in a loud and unified voice.
And the county blinked.
"The people of the Kern River Valley made an open, respectful effort to send the government a message, in no uncertain terms," said 1st District Supervisor Mick Gleason, who represents the valley.
"We heard and responded the best way we could."
It started with communication. As soon as she learned the shelter was "on Kern County's hit list," Onyx resident Denise Derrico, an administrator of a group Facebook page in the valley, began typing.
"The KRV is a unique rural area with our shelter being an essential hub for all animal related situations. Our location up in the mountains is over an hour to/from Bakersfield and sometimes due to Route 178 canyon conditions or weather, we're completely isolated."
Derrico laid it all out — the valley's older, lower-income demographics, the expected increase in response times residents would face, and the increased suffering lost pets, strays and abandoned animals would experience should the shelter permanently close its doors.
Gleason's email address and office phone number were made available. Instructions on how to make a public comment to the county Board of Supervisors were included.
The response from KRV residents was fierce.
"I'm not very good at this," Derrico said. "I'm just a resident with a big mouth."
But the opposite turned out to be true. Her efforts were joined by Deidra Morrison, the contracted manager of the shelter, Kimberly Manning, a shelter employee, and Holly Clark, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the shelter and the services it provides.
"I placed petitions in 60 businesses in the valley," Manning said.
She had to drive all around the lake in the summer heat, asking business owners and operators to place the petitions in their stores, offices, service centers and even the local hospital.
Sixty said yes. By Friday, nearly 1,700 residents had signed.
Holly Clark tried to set up a meeting with Gleason, but on Wednesday, the day of the meeting, Clark had a doctor's appointment.
So she sent her husband.
"I wrote out a two-page letter and said, 'Read it to Mick Gleason,'" she said, laughing.
Clark believes the shelter is essential to valley residents, and her defense of it is passionate.
"I am really impressed by our shelter staff," she said. "I have helped and volunteered for many years there. They fight for every dog."
And when she learned the county planned to close it, she was stunned.
"It was a dumb decision," she said.
Then on Thursday afternoon, out of nowhere, Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen sent out an extraordinary news release.
Animal Services had been "advised by the County Administrative Office that budget cuts to the department will be reduced enough to allow this facility to remain open," Cullen wrote. "Budget reductions had previously forced the consideration of closing multiple outlying County Animal Shelters, including the Lake Isabella facility."
Then Cullen gave credit to the people of the Kern River Valley for the county's about-face.
"The Kern River Valley community supports the Kern County Animal Shelter that serves this area so well, and it is largely due to the advocacy of that community that the facility will open, and will remain open."
Derrico was astonished. So were Morrison, Manning, Clark and so many others who poured their hearts into this efforts.
"We saved our shelter," Derrico wrote on her Facebook page. "They heard us. Thank you to everyone who sent emails, made phone calls, signed our petition and worked so hard on this."
Morrison called the turnaround "amazing."
"This was always about the animals," Manning said. "It all came together."
Gleason lauded the valley community.
"I think this is a tribute to the people of the Kern River Valley," he said Friday.
He also praised Cullen for years of effort in turning around the Animal Services Department.
In a statement, Cullen gave credit to the staff that operates animal shelter in the valley, calling them "some of the kindest, passionate people working in animal welfare. They truly love the community they serve.
"They do such a wonderful job of caring for the animals, and it is such an enormous relief that services will continue at the shelter, both in the short term, and the long term."
