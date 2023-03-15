 Skip to main content
Kern River Valley residents: Life along Highway 178 is difficult, but doable during storms

Highway 178, which connects Bakersfield to the Kern River Valley, was closed again Wednesday morning after a boulder rolled down the hill and smashed into a car. While no one was killed, crews will need to come and blast the boulder, according to Caltrans. 

On a good day, there are five ways into the Kern River Valley. Unfortunately, for those who live there, there hasn’t been a good day in a couple of weeks.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jonathon Magarett and a friend drove from his home in Lake Isabella to Kern Medical. Magarett was scheduled for surgery, a removal of a tumor in his groin, something he wanted done before his trip to Montana this weekend.

