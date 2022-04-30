Kern River Valley resident wants to loan life jackets on the Kern in hopes of saving lives

As Kern County residents approach another long, hot summer, at least one innocent child has already drowned this spring in the swift waters of the mighty Kern River, a sometimes treacherous mountain stream that is as beautiful as it is inviting.
Paula Nelson is not sure she can face another body count this summer.
The Lake Isabella resident has been collecting donations of life vests in all sizes with the idea of setting up one or more life vest loaner stations in trouble spots along the Kern.
"Most of the people that drown are from out of town," Nelson said." They don't know the dangers, they lose a family member and it's left for all of us in the Kern River Valley to mourn."
Nelson said she was talking with a friend last week about how it has become an annual ritual to ask acquaintances and neighbors whether the body of the latest drowning victim has been found.
Even driving the Kern River Canyon, she sometimes thinks about stopping to hike down to the river's edge to help recover — or at least locate — someone who was loved and cherished by their family. To help bring them closure, she says.
"I don't think there is a way, honestly," she said. "But it's what this town goes through every year."
Nelson has already collected 30 life vests. They came much faster than she expected, from other valley residents who are equally saddened by the annual toll, people who say that even one life saved by the effort would be more than worth the trouble.
"The kids or adults who borrow these jackets were going to get in the water without one," she said.
She just hopes they understand that life vests do not help people swim. They help the wearer float, which could save lives if the current takes them.
One of the spots where drownings seem to regularly occur is the Keyesville Special Recreation Management Area off Highway 155, just northwest of the town of Lake Isabella.
This is the first spot Nelson intends to target.
"I realize some people won't return their life vests," she said. "But maybe they'll keep using them."
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary established standard operating procedures and guidelines for life jacket loaner programs in 2013.
"Research shows that most drownings could have been prevented if a life jacket had been worn by the victim," the Auxiliary said in its guidelines. "The goals for this program are to increase life jacket wear during water-based activities as well as to educate the visiting public on the importance of proper use and fit."
According to the Auxiliary's report, life jacket loaner stations have been successfully used since the mid-1980s by various organizations.
"Demand for use of the life jackets has generally exceeded the available supply," the guidelines say. "Many of the loaner stations in existence have cooperatively been installed and maintained by local partners, such as Safe Kids Coalition, Boy or Girl Scout organizations, or local water safety councils. The standards for each station have been at the discretion and control of local organizations."
The Kern County Sheriff's Office reports that between 1968 and 2021, 315 people have died in the Kern River. Authorities discourage the public from swimming in the Kern, but most years, the lure of the water outweighs visitors' fear of the water.
Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters in Wofford Heights, said his store has long had a policy of loaning out life vests at no charge to people who need them.
Like Nelson, he's frustrated and discouraged by the number of drownings that occur in the river, and regularly advises visitors to swim in Isabella instead — if they're intent on swimming.
"In 2020, for the first time, there were no deaths down at Keyesville," he said. "Why do you think that was?"
After a pause he continued.
"Because it was closed due to COVID."
Asked about liability should someone drown while wearing one of his life vests, Volpert was comfortable with his position.
"I have considered it," he said. "But I think the risk is worth the reward."
He wished Nelson the best in her endeavor.
What we're doing now is clearly not working, he said.
"We've got to try something."