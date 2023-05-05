 Skip to main content
Kern River Valley businesses worry river use restrictions could affect tourism

The Kern River at the Keyesville use areas below Isabella Dam has grown wider and stronger as more water has been released downstream by water managers. Tulare County and federal authorities have taken emergency action to restrict recreational use along some sections of the Kern River, including the Keyesville area.

 Steven Mayer / The Californian

Business operators and commercial rafting companies in the Kern River Valley had a bit of a scare Thursday when Tulare County and federal government authorities announced they were taking emergency action to close large sections of the Kern River to access by all visitors in areas both above and below Isabella Lake.

In a notice dated Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said "effective immediately," all public lands in the Keyesville South Recreation Area, Keyesville South Boat Launch, Granite Boat Launch, Slippery Rock Boat Launch and several other locations below Isabella Dam "are closed to all forms of public access."

