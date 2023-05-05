Kern River Valley businesses worry river use restrictions could affect tourism

Business operators and commercial rafting companies in the Kern River Valley had a bit of a scare Thursday when Tulare County and federal government authorities announced they were taking emergency action to close large sections of the Kern River to access by all visitors in areas both above and below Isabella Lake.
In a notice dated Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said "effective immediately," all public lands in the Keyesville South Recreation Area, Keyesville South Boat Launch, Granite Boat Launch, Slippery Rock Boat Launch and several other locations below Isabella Dam "are closed to all forms of public access."
The words "all forms" definitely rang local alarm bells.
A similar notice was released by Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Facebook that appeared to effectively close miles of the Kern River in southern Tulare County.
If the order had held, the valley's three commercial rafting operations might have been locked out of key areas of the river they have used for years.
"Yesterday's unannounced Facebook post (by Sheriff Boudreaux) caused an immediate uproar here in the Kern River Valley and beyond. It was unprecedented and took everyone by surprise," Keith "Luther" Stephens, who runs Kernville-based Whitewater Voyages with his business partner Chris Brown, said Friday.
"As to the BLM's closing of the dispersed camping in Keyesville immediately downstream of the main dam, our understanding is that they will indeed be closing access to this area presumably to keep unwary campers away from the swiftly moving stream emanating from the lake directly upstream."
But Stephens was adamant that it would not affect most of the river used for recreation in the valley.
"They are not closing the Lower Kern River to recreation," he said.
In fact, they are not closing the upper Kern River, either, Stephens said.
"They are going to urge caution on waterways, allowing only businesses, and experienced kayakers and rafters to operate."
By late afternoon Friday, Gary Ananian, who heads up the nonprofit Kern River Conservancy, was also breathing something resembling a sigh of relief.
"The upper Kern will stay open," he said in a Facebook post. "Campgrounds, trails and roads will remain open. River access, though, is restricted to only whitewater outfitters and private boaters."
That means no swimming and no tubing, he said.
Despite what some were calling unprecedented overreach by authorities, there was also a sense that nothing had changed on the Kern County side of the upper Kern, and that the ability of commercial rafting companies to operate remained unhindered.
"We were relieved to see the Tulare County order closing the Kern above the county line modified to allow commercial rafting," Roberta Piazza, owner of the Pine Cone Inn in Kernville, said in a text message.
"That has the most impact on us, because that’s what our guests come for," she said. "Folks who are coming for a rafting trip on the Kern are more likely to stay in a motel than camp, so the Tulare closure would have had a significant impact on us.
"We’re happy to learn Sheriff Boudreaux reconsidered his position upon receiving fuller information from concerned local business."
Fred Clark, president of the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he was still processing the rush of information Friday.
"Every year we seem to see loss of life at Keyesville," he said. "It is a very unforgiving spot when we have high water."
"All I can say is come to Lake Isabella as our lake is filling up, and stay safe when playing in the water."
He supported recent efforts to convince visitors to play safe by wearing high-quality life vests and hiring highly trained commercial rafting guides for those wishing to experience the thrill of whitewater.
"This is not the year to test the water," he said.
Authorities will be advising locals and tourists alike to use extra caution around the river while peak runoff occurs from the record snowpack.
"A lack of common sense, coupled with the use of alcohol and a disregard for the importance of wearing life jackets," have played crucial roles in many past incidents, Stephens said.
"This spring and summer will indeed present very high flows on the upper and lower Kern for a time," he said.
The three professional outfitters operating on the Kern River have been preparing for this season for months.
"We are acutely aware of the best places to run during all manner of water flows. For a time during the peak flows this year, we'll be avoiding a good majority of sections on the lower and upper Kern," Stephens said.
"However, after the peak we'll be running all 60 miles of this spectacular river. And, we'll be able to do so through October this year.
"It's going to be a spectacular year," he said.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.