A man who fled Bakersfield Police Department officers investigating a kidnapping was arrested Monday afternoon after a two-hour standoff at the Kern River.
Matthew Queen, 42, fled BPD after officers showed up at the 2900 block of Buck Owens Boulevard to conduct an investigation into a kidnapping case, according to BPD spokeswoman Christina Perkins.
Queen fled to a section of the Kern River, between Beach Park and Yokuts Park and braced himself against a concrete support pillar in the center of the water, according to a BPD news release.
Due to hazardous conditions, officers were unable to pursue Queen, the release said.
Queen initially refused to comply with orders to surrender, according to the police.
After a two-hour standoff, Queen surrendered and BPD arrested him on suspicion of obstructing an investigation, according to Perkins.
BPD did not release information on the kidnapping case Monday evening.
The investigation is continuing, the release said.
