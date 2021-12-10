Kern River Ranger District plans for prescribed burning

As weather conditions permit, the Kern River Ranger District of the Sequoia National Forest plans to complete two prescribed fire projects in the Breckenridge Mountains and the west side of the Kern Plateau. The targeted land covers about 200 acres.
Both areas are the result of thinning and fuel reduction projects performed by contractors in past years.
Fire crews plan to start ignitions on Monday through Thursday next week. The first planned units are located along the Breckenridge Mountain Road and the Wood Road near Golf Meadow Road. The second units on the Kern Plateau are along Cherry Hill Road, continuing south to the Horse Meadow Campground area.
Before burning, smoke-management practices go into consideration by monitoring forecasted wind direction to divert much of the smoke away from communities and recreation sites, according to KRRD news release; however, smoke may still be visible at times.
For more information, call the Kernville Ranger Station, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 760-376-3781.