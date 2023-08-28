To call 2023 an unusual water year in the Kern River Basin would be a serious understatement.
"It was the most abnormal water year you could possibly have," said Evan Moore of Sierra South Mountain Sports, which runs whitewater rafting adventures out of the quaint little town of Kernville.
Floods in March. Road and highway closures throughout the region. A massive snowpack that came just short of filling Isabella Lake for the first time in more than a decade and a half.
It was quite a water year, but apparently it wasn't quite abnormal enough.
Just as the whitewater rafting season on the upper Kern was beginning to throttle down, Tropical Storm Hilary drove inland from the Pacific, adding thousands of cubic feet per second of whitewater to the upper Kern, and reinvigorating the rapids at the famous Forks of the Kern miles above Kernville.
"Hurricane Hilary has brought great news for those looking to raft the Forks of the Kern this fall," Sierra South announced on its Facebook page last week. "For the first time in company history we will be offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through the end of September."
But the Forks isn't open to anybody. Rafters must have prior Class IV or Class V rafting experience, must be in good physical shape with no underlying health conditions and must 18 or older, a good swimmer and able to hike 3 miles.
Moore isn't sure sufficient flows will hold up through the end of next month, but he's hopeful.
"Luckily, here at Sierra South, we're having our best season ever," Moore said.
And with so much water in the lake, most of which must flow downstream before November (to make storage space in Isabella available for next year's snowpack) it means the lower Kern below the dam and in the Kern River Canyon will be ripe for continued rafting trips.
"We expect rafting flows until Halloween," Moore said. "That's our planned closing date."
Rafting companies say whitewater enthusiasts from all over the world have been coming to the Kern River Valley this summer to experience one of the biggest water years in the modern history of the mighty Kern.
"It’s been an amazing season, the best we’ve ever had in terms of water levels and the number of trips we ran," said Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters in Wofford Heights.
"Our last trip is Sept. 17," Volpert said, "but we’ll have water on the lower Kern well past that. Once Labor Day passes things really slow down outside of weekends, which is why we’re closing then."
"Hurricane Hilary was a bit of a wash for us as we had to cancel one Forks of the Kern trip because of it, but it also bumped up flows allowing us to open up a new, later date as well."
He characterized the late summer rains from Hilary as "the oddest August event I’ve seen out here."
But after enduring years of pandemic and drought, 2023, even with its flood damage and road closures, will likely be remembered as an epic year on the Kern River.
A season that will be talked about for years to come in the KRV.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.