To call 2023 an unusual water year in the Kern River Basin would be a serious understatement.

"It was the most abnormal water year you could possibly have," said Evan Moore of Sierra South Mountain Sports, which runs whitewater rafting adventures out of the quaint little town of Kernville.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.