Imagine the Kern River as it flows through urban Bakersfield. Now imagine the riverbed covered by industrial concrete, its banks, stripped of natural riparian habitat, the edges of the industrialized river, lined with strip malls and retail stores.
In the mid-1970s, Bill Cooper and Rich O’Neil were still in their 20s when the river they loved seemed at risk of being lost forever. So the friends began planning and advocating for something like a real river through Bakersfield. Then, some 45 years ago, they formed the nonprofit Kern River Parkway Foundation, and a vision for a linear parkway that would stretch from Lake Ming in the east to Lake Webb in the west was born.
Nearly five decades later, as Cooper and O'Neil step back from the efforts and responsibilities they shouldered all those years ago, Tim O'Neil, Rich O'Neil's son, has directed a new video that tells the story of how the founders' vision was brought to life.
IT BEGAN WITH A RIVER
"I grew up living pretty close to the river."
Bill Cooper's voice can be heard as the video opens on a beautiful time-lapse sunrise over the river's inscrutable surface.
"I think it was always like a playground, a place to go ... and then I saw it slowly disappearing and I thought that it needed to be preserved."
Rich O'Neil joins the narration.
"In the '70s there was no bike path," he remembers.
"They were making plans to concretize the river, like L.A., and that was a hideous thought."
As the pair began their quest to not only save the river, but make the Kern a point of pride for area residents, Cooper and O'Neil knew they were becoming a thorn in the side of private developers who saw opportunity and profit along the river banks, and public officials who saw the promise of additional tax revenues.
They were called communists.
They were told no one cares about the river, that Bakersfield residents don't even know the river's location.
"I thought you could put a bicycle path along the full length of the river," O'Neil recalls in the video. "Then people will begin to see, 'There's the river!'"
WHAT IT BECAME NEXT CHANGED A CITY FOREVER
"Bill Cooper and my Dad, Rich O’Neil, figured out almost 50 years ago that change happens at the local level," said the younger O'Neil, who created the video along with his team at Mentality, a company he founded in Santa Barbara that specializes in the creation of movie trailers.
With help from countless volunteers, local city and county government agencies and local businesses, the change-makers channeled their interests and passions into a community-minded vision for the benefit of the larger community.
"That is a story that connects and one we wanted to tell," Tim O'Neil said. "The idea that if you don’t like something about your city or your situation, you work hard and work productively to change it for the better.
"One of my favorite things about it is that in an age when people are mistrustful and disenfranchised from government, this is a civics lesson that connects with everyone, regardless of their political beliefs or affiliations."
In its early days, the men's efforts were met with both support and opposition. Headlines in The Californian included "Kern River Plan faces crucial test," "Objections swamp river trail plan," and "Two men lead fight for Kern Parkway."
Raising local awareness was key, Cooper said. The plan could only be successful if area residents took some ownership of the parkway.
Over the years, volunteers became foot soldiers in the battle to save the Kern. More than 10,000 trees were planted. Nine public parks were integrated into the plan. And 40 miles of bike path would ultimately tie it all together.
By partnering with the city, county, state and federal organizations and agencies, the Kern River Parkway was partially responsible for developing, maintaining and enhancing parks and water features and lakes, Cooper said.
"The idea of having lakes along the bike path, along the river that would, like jewels on a necklace, add to the beauty and aesthetics of Bakersfield," Rich O'Neil said.
The Kern River Parkway is families riding their bikes with their children, individuals and friends fishing in Truxtun Lake, residents gettng their morning exercise, and athletes training for triathlons, Tim O'Neil said.
"It’s a cause and an organization that unites us," he said. "It also speaks especially to civic-minded people who are sitting on the sidelines right now looking for a way to contribute to their community. There are many ways you can help."
"I think people need to understand that the parkway wasn't just always there, that is wasn’t just put there by the city," he said. "In fact, it could have gone horribly wrong, such as the concretizing of the river, like what was done in Los Angeles.
"There are numerous examples over the last 45 years, where if no one was looking out for the city's best interests, the river and the parkway could have been instead a cluster of mediocre shopping centers and other ill-conceived real estate developments."
Their hope is that by telling the story of the parkway, people will be compelled to volunteer, to donate and to get involved.
"As Bill, and especially my dad, have stepped back from running the day to day of the Kern River Parkway Foundation, Craig Smith, the new president of the parkway, has really carried the torch well," Tim O'Neil said.
His father, Rich O'Neil, wants the torch to be carried by younger generations of volunteers and supporters.
"Forty-five years ago, we turned our hopes and frustrations into action," the elder O'Neil said. "And along with some of the best volunteers out there, the city of Bakersfield, some very loyal and supportive ... businesses, and local and state agencies, we created a parkway that we love, and hope that you love as well."
To watch the video in its entirety, or to volunteer or make a tax-deductible donation, visit the foundation website at kernriverparkway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.