Bakersfield will begin to rehabilitate/resurface the Kern River Parkway Bike Trail from Manor Street to China Grade Loop starting Monday.
During the rehabilitation of this portion of the bike trail, it will be closed to all pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
The closure is scheduled to be complete by Feb. 14.
For more information, contact Robert Voyles, public works operations manager for the city of Bakersfield, at (661) 326-3781.
