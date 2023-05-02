 Skip to main content
Kern River Conservancy enlists help to spread word on river safety

The Kern River is one of the most dangerous rivers in the United States with more than 315 lives lost in its swift and deceptive waters since 1968.

And this year's record snowmelt means the river has become even more powerful, its roaring whitewater resembling a boiling cauldron as it barrels down the V-shaped Kern River Canyon in its race toward the valley floor below.

