Kern River bike path traffic near Stockdale Highway to be impacted during upcoming pipeline work

Upcoming construction work is expected to impact bike traffic on the Kern River bike path near Stockdale Highway.
According to a news release from the city of Bakersfield, the construction is for a pipeline in the area and is part of the Kern River Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Project.
The work is expected to get underway April 14 on the east side of the pipeline, which is not expected to impact street or bike traffic in the area, the city said.
Work on the west side of the pipeline, expected to come about a week later, will see trucks delivering water to the work site from Peninsula Park Drive. Those trucks are expected to cross the path and impact bike and foot traffic on it, the city said. That portion of the project is expected to last about two weeks.
The news release said that signage will be placed along the bike path and flaggers will be on-site to notify bike path users in both directions.