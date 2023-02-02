 Skip to main content
Kern residents to see red on Friday

Meeting friends was another benefit of the Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Bakersfield Country Club in 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

The American Heart Association is encouraging Kern residents to wear red Friday to raise awareness around heart disease, the leading cause of death in the country.

Since President Lyndon B. Johnson’s first proclamation in 1964, February has been annually declared as American Heart Month. The first Friday of the month — Feb. 3 this year — is National Wear Red Day, as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative, which raises awareness around heart disease.

