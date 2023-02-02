Kern residents to see red on Friday

The American Heart Association is encouraging Kern residents to wear red Friday to raise awareness around heart disease, the leading cause of death in the country.
Since President Lyndon B. Johnson’s first proclamation in 1964, February has been annually declared as American Heart Month. The first Friday of the month — Feb. 3 this year — is National Wear Red Day, as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative, which raises awareness around heart disease.
“We encourage all Americans to help bring attention to heart health by wearing red on National Wear Red Day, held on Friday, February 3rd,” said President Joe Biden in a Jan. 31 address. “This month and always, we honor the memories of those we have lost to heart disease, and we celebrate the courage of the countless loved ones who are living strong, full lives despite having heart conditions. I am committed to doing all I can to improve their futures.”
According to AHA, one in three deaths is associated with heart disease, totaling nearly 700,000 lives a year. It’s the primary cause of death in women in the U.S., outnumbering all forms of cancer combined. Nearly 45 percent of women 20 years and older have at least one major risk factor for heart disease, and generally report subtler symptoms. Despite this, AHA reports that women are continually underrepresented in research as well as in various STEM fields.
“We’re asking the community to add a touch of red on Friday, to raise awareness for heart disease, which is our number one killer and a threat to our health,” said Valerie Koch, senior marketing communications director for American Heart Association. “Raise awareness for this — tell a friend, tell anyone, and encourage action to improve our health.”
A 2020 study by ClinicalTrials.gov found that women “represented less than 40 percent of the people enrolled in heart disease and stroke clinical research.”
“It’s wild to think about (that),” said Kelley Berry, executive director with the American Heart Association - Central Valley. “Though even losing one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many.”
Berry said that wearing red brings attention to the disease and can be a conversation starter on its prevalence, as well as discussions to combat it, such as leading a healthy lifestyle and having regular access to healthcare.
“It's not just another day to dress up,” Berry said. “It's so important to know the warning signs of a heart attack; we encourage women to take charge of their heart health.”
To commemorate the month, several health care buildings in Kern will light up in red from Thursday night to Friday, including Bakersfield Behavioral Health, Centre for Neuro Skills and Dignity Health Memorial Hospital Bakersfield. Berry also noted that the Kern County Go Red For Women Expo will be held March 31 at the Stockdale Country Club located at 7001 Stockdale Hwy.