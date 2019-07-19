Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson said Thursday it was the Apollo 11 lunar mission that inspired him to fly into space, The Associated Press reported. Branson, whose company spent years testing his commercial space ships at Mojave Air and Space Port in eastern Kern County, called the 1969 NASA flight "the most audacious journey of all time."
When we asked readers to share their memories of Apollo 11, where they were and what they were doing during this pivotal chapter in the nation's history, scores came through — and their stories are wonderful.
July 20, 1969, 50 years ago, was one of those days Americans never forget.
The Peterson family left Nebraska in the middle of July 1969, on our way to Taft. It was me, my wife, two young children and a U-Haul trailer with all our possessions. What a trip, but the most exciting part was watching the Apollo 11 mission and the moon walk on a small TV in our motel room.
We were so excited and couldn't believe it was really happening, but we got to see it as it happened. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we still have fond memories of that trip and the moon walk. Yes, we are still in Taft. We praise God for the safe moon landing, our trip and Taft, Calif.
— Grant Peterson, Taft
•••
I was 8 years old and away from home at YMCA summer camp on the Mississippi River. Most of the kids were getting rowdy in the cabins but I was fascinated watching a small TV on the picnic table wired by the office with almost every counselor.
It was absolutely incredible watching it all take place and I remember a couple of the adults with tears in their eyes.
— Steven Gibbs, Bakersfield
•••
I was 7 years old in Visalia with my family, visiting my grandmother, which managed a motel on Mooney Blvd. We all were gathered around the TV watching it happen, and it blew my mind.
Even as a 7 year old. I remember walking outside, and looking up at the moon, and thinking, "Wow, there are people walking on that right now."
Very vivid memory. One of our greatest achievements.
— Joey Wilson, Bakersfield
•••
When Apollo 11 landed on the moon, I was along the majestic shores of the Mekong River in Vietnam. I remember reading about it in the newspapers I received and hearing about it on American Forces Vietnam Network Radio. Later, I saw a film of the landing on AFVN-TV. It wasn't that big of a thing. We had other priorities at the time.
— Michael Jacobsen, Bakersfield
•••
All of us kids, eight siblings and cousins, watched in one room while the parents watched in another.
It went on and on after the landing and before the moonwalk.
We begged to go to bed (another first!), but the parents insisted, "You are watching history! Stay awake!"
Nixon cried while he talked to the astronauts on the phone. I'm really glad to be able to say I saw it happen.
— Jane Gardner, Bakersfield
•••
I was almost 13, and we were on vacation in Pismo Beach. As we watched events unfold on TV, my dad commented on how quiet it was outside.
"Everybody must be watching this right now," he said.
I looked out the window and saw that there was no traffic on the street, and no one walking by.
He was right.
— Brenda Jones, Arvin
•••
Our family lived in Houston where my father worked for NASA as an instrumentation engineer assigned to the Apollo missions. On the day of the lunar landing, he was at the office ... and we were watching the landing and walk on our old black and white TV.
I remember my mother being anxious but excited so of course we kids became excited too — although we didn’t really comprehend the significance of it all. Since then, I’ve learned much more about my dad’s involvement and the incredible passion that he and his colleagues had for the space race.
He retired in Tehachapi and passed away four years ago, but fortunately we traveled back to Houston several years ago for the 50th reunion of his engineering group. John Kennedy’s challenge sparked the race to the moon, and united our nation in a singular exceptional purpose. It forever changed the world.
— Tina (Riegert) Burke
•••
I'm at the airport with my mom, Pat Morrow Siler, right now, getting ready to board our flight to Houston to attend Johnson Space Center's big 50th anniversary celebration. My dad, Richard Keith Siler, was from Bakersfield and worked at NASA from 1964 to 1983.
During Apollo 11, he was chief meteorologist for the Manned Spaceflight Program. I was only 6 when they landed, but I remember staring up at the moon and thinking, "My daddy helped get those astronauts up there!"
It was a very exciting time. My son is now a junior at the University of Central Florida, studying to be an aerospace engineer and hoping to follow in his grandpa's footsteps someday.
— Kathleen Siler Perruci, Marietta, Ohio
•••
You don't really believe that we walked on the moon do you. Irony. Fifty years later there are people who think it was a hoax.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson said it best. We're devolving not evolving.
I was at my grandmother's house and she made everyone in the family watch.
— Monty Byrom, Bakersfield
•••
I was glued to our 19-inch Zenith TV in the living room of our home on Locust Ravine in east Bakersfield. I was 13, getting ready to start my freshman year at East High. Everything about the U.S. Space Program enthralled me: Mercury, Gemini and now Apollo. I couldn't get enough of it.
I built plastic models of all the space capsules, the L.E.M.(Lunar Excursion Module), studied the mission crewmembers' biographies, and read every magazine and book about NASA I could get my hands on.
President Kennedy challenged the nation to land a man on the moon by the end of 1969. Richard Nixon was president when that dream became a reality.
Fast-forward to today. After enduring several presidential administrations with mediocre support for space programs, I am again encouraged by the current administration's vision and support of manned space exploration.
In speaking with dozens of aerospace, general and computer engineers at NASA, Edwards AFB and the Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, I sense that same enthusiasm, excitement and legendary complex problem-solving I witnessed as a 13 year old mesmerized by NASA's mission in 1969.
— Dick Taylor, Bakersfield
•••
I was in the Air Force, in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain. A TV was set up in the central plaza near where I lived.
After the landing countless people came up and congratulated me as if I had something to do with it. It was nice though.
Now it shows what we can do when we have a leader with vision.
— Randall Dickow, Bakersfield
•••
I was in basic training at Fort Ord, Calif. My duty was to clean the Day Room, located in the barracks. I did not even know about the launch to the moon. Just happened to turn on the television and there it was. Neil Armstrong, getting ready to set foot on the moon. I was watching it and in walks the captain of my company. He said, "Private, this is a historical event." He never said another word, and we watched it together.
David Rangel, Bakersfield
•••
I was on the Apollo tracking ship USNS Huntsville out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii for the Apollo 11 nighttime re-entry over the South Pacific. We tracked the vehicle's entry into the atmosphere and fed tracking data to the recovery aircraft carrier. Re-entry from horizon to horizon was 10 seconds, leaving a well-lighted lavender streak in the night sky.
— Leonard Arends, Tehachapi
•••
I had (time) off from college so I was home with my 3-year-old brother. The moon walk was on TV and he asked about it.
I took him outside because the moon was in a bright blue sky. I pointed to it and told him that those guys on TV were up there right now walking on the moon. He summed up my feelings in one word: Cool.
— Sylvia Cariker, Bakersfield
•••
I lived outside Washington, D.C., and we were all totally engrossed in the entire flight, glued to the TV.
I was 15 and thrilled to attend the ticker tape parade in New York City and see the astronauts riding on the back of a convertible.
It was absolutely amazing!
— Carola Rupert Enriquez, Bakersfield
•••
My older sister and I were 5 and 4 years old, literally placed on the floor in front of the TV and told, "Watch this! No one has ever done this before and you get to witness it."
I’m sure my mom cried and we just wondered why we couldn’t watch kid stuff.
I’m sure glad they made us watch.
— Katrina Barnum Huckins, Bakersfield
•••
As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, pleasant memories of my work in the aerospace industry come flooding back.
In 1960, I was hired by Space Technology Laboratories to coordinate the processing of engineering changes for the Titan I and Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles for the Gemini and Apollo missions. Shortly thereafter, the STL Division relocated to TRW System Group’s newly-constructed modern facility at Space Park in Redondo Beach.
TRW Systems Group was unique among other aerospace industry corporations. Regardless of where you ranked on the organization chart, you were part of a very closely-knit team. We worked together, greeting each other warmly as we passed through the halls, and when our hectic schedules permitted, relaxed together with our families on ski trips and golf tournaments from Ojai to Palm Springs.
Throughout the Gemini and Apollo programs, I had the honor and pleasure of working with brilliant, innovative engineers. In addition to my immediate supervisor, Steve Kapernaros (recruited from Boeing in Seattle), there were Dr. Ruben F. Mettler (born locally in Shafter), Dr. Richard D. “Dick” DeLauer (later Undersecretary of Defense), Dr. George E. Solomon, Dr. Norman Friedman, as well as TRW co-founder Dr. Simon “Si” Ramo.
Many other talented and dedicated members of the Configuration Management Control Board team ensured that all approved technological and mechanical changes to the ICBMs and Lunar Landing Modules were tested and retested, along with any interfacing hardware to ensure readiness for the next launch. Each and every change and/or problem and corresponding solution(s) were meticulously documented, and it was my job to keep track of it all.
During various stages of design development, several of the astronauts visited our facility to provide valuable input, including Gus Grissom, Niel Armstrong, Wally Schirra, John Glenn and Buzz Aldrin.
On one of their visits to Space Park, Apollo astronauts bestowed on me the great honor of being inducted as an Honorary Member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of Turtles.
I distinctly recall having to remain on 24/7 duty during several of the Apollo missions, including sleeping on the couch in the ladies room in TRW’s Building E. Two of my last missions were Apollo 11 and Apollo 13. Those were wonderful days, and we all worked on invaluable projects in support of our nation’s goal of landing an American astronaut on the Moon and returning him safely home.
Aside from the aerospace and engineering feats, among the myriad of accomplishments people should know of, are the numerous medical advances that we now benefit from, due to NASA’s efforts to ensure the safety of our astronauts in outer space. These include advances in heart, liver and kidney transplants; Lasik eye surgery; diagnoses in cancer, leukemia and lupus.
Those are just a few of my memories I’d like to share. And for those of you who were fortunate enough to visit with our astronauts, and also may have benefited from that very special honor they bestowed, I have just one question: “ARE YOU A TURTLE?”
— Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield
•••
One of the special events I enjoyed while being a police officer was driving and escorting the Apollo II astronauts while they were being honored at a state dinner and banquet. One unique situation known to few is they didn’t necessarily get along, often bickering like siblings.
While I was driving these three, an argument erupted over who was sitting with whom and the essence of "I’m not sitting next to you" and "well I’m certainly not sitting next to him" exclamations. After a few moments, I turned around and told these men, "Don’t make me pull this vehicle over!" Without hesitation, Collins (who was the astronaut orbiting the moon in the mother ship Columbia while Armstrong and Aldrin were on it) said, "That’s exactly what I told those two back in ’69."
— Don Ursery, Bakersfield
•••
I was 15 and a sophomore at St. Bonaventure High School in Ventura, Calif., working at Ted’s Sizzling Steaks on Telegraph Road as a short order cook and chief bottle washer. Shoot, and making $1.35 an hour.
My boss, Ted, the owner (who had a little house in back of the steak house), bought a tiny little 10-inch Motorola black and white TV to work that day, and all the workers and customers gathered around it and got to watch Neil Armstrong step out onto the moon’s surface. We all clapped and wowed in awe, and Ted gave out free soda and homemade pie to everyone in the streak house that day. It was magical to us.
Oh and by the way, you could get a top sirloin steak, a baked potato and a homemade roll for $2.99 — all served on a sizzling metal hotplate with a wooden tray. Oh, and if you wanted a soda it was 15 cents extra, a salad and homemade dressing was 35 cents extra and huge slice of delicious homemade pie was 50 cents — both made by Ted’s wife, June.
It was a moment in time and, like the Kennedy assassination in 1963, everyone remembers where they were that day and what they were doing.
— Greg Dufresne, Bakersfield
•••
Fifty years ago, I was a camp counselor at a small YMCA camp in the Pocono Mountains. That momentous evening, we gathered the campers and staff around a small black and white television set up in the mess hall.
With a few bats flying around the old barn-like building, we all cheered when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Several hours later, the message was passed to the staff in cabin after cabin that the astronauts were going to attempt the first moon walk.
I held my breath as Armstrong took that first slow-motion "small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Walking outside after midnight, I remember looking up at the moon, feeling amazed and humbled that American scientists and astronauts had reached so far and accomplished what seemed impossible. Humans were right then walking around on that moon!
— Jenell Mahoney, Bakersfield
•••
When I was 13, I was engrossed in everything space as I wanted to be an astronaut. I inquired about the “twilight phenomenon” known as the launch of an Minutemen ICBM from Vandenburg. My dad made me write the guys at Vandenburg to find out what caused it. Way to go pops!
That started my curious nature even more.
I loved NASA and everything I could find out about the upcoming moonshot. After I found out ahead of time about what the three astronauts mission was, I thought I was a big shot because I shared my new found discovery with my friends.
They didn’t believe me. I read everything about it. My parents couldn’t pull me away from the tube. I was transfixed. During and after the flight, I was overcome with relief that they made it and was so elated that the mission came off without a major hitch.
I felt like I was in the command module with Mike Collins. Phew! What a ride and an accomplishment! I built the model of the Saturn V rocket and was an astronaut for Halloween.
I will never forget it as it changed my life.
— Marc Sandall, Bakersfield
•••
I remember it was my baby brother's birthday. Randy Martin turned 2.
We all sat around the TV and watched the historic moonwalk while celebrating the birthday.
— Vicki Thorp, Bakersfield
•••
July 20, 1969: I watched the moon landing on our small black and white TV at home in Bakersfield. I was learning how to be a brand new mom, our first son having been born a month earlier, on June 18.
My husband, Dennis, had no knowledge of the moon landing until several weeks later, as he was in the Shau Valley, near the DMZ in South Vietnam courtesy of the U.S. Army, and mail delivery was sketchy.
Years later, Dennis mentioned to me that he did not remember details of the moon landing, or Chappaquiddick, or Woodstock, or the Manson Family/Tate murders. I reminded him that all of those events took place in the summer of '69.
He was mostly concerned with APC Track 20, 3rd Squadron of the 5th U.S.Army Infantry Division, and we tried to keep letters to him on the positive side, limiting negative news. Happily, Dennis made it home in July 1970, and we celebrated our 50th anniversary last year. We are most proud of the family we made, our two sons, Dennis and Ryan, and our four amazing grandchildren, Ande, Brad, Lauren and Tanner.
— Vicki Utt, Bakersfield
•••
I watched the landing on a black and white TV in my uncle’s basement. It was also my paternal grandparents' 40th wedding anniversary.
I was two months short of my 15th birthday. I was tired of the little old ladies pinching my cheeks so I removed my sport coat and tie, took two turns on my sleeves and told my mother that I would be in the basement watching the moon landing. I also told her that if it was really important, holler and I would come to the bottom of the stairs.
— Glenn Cassel, California City
•••
I was a new hire in train service with the Southern Pacific Railroad and assigned to work the Fresno brakeman’s extra board. We were on duty for a local and the other guys on the crew simply weren’t interested in what was happening.
At the yard office a clerk had brought a small dyspeptic black and white TV to watch history unfold. In the glare of the noonish sun, I insisted on hanging back to watch the events being transmitted. With the old head crew yelling at me I had to walk away from the TV to go to the train before it was finished.
— Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield
•••
Fifty years ago, and 6,800 miles from home, I was broadcasting live coverage of Apollo 11’s trip to the moon on the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service in Tripoli, Libya.
When Neil Armstrong first set his foot on the moon, at 7:56 p.m. July 20 California time, it was 4:56 a.m. July 21 at the Wheelus Air Base television studio in North Africa. As a senior airman, I was part of the AFRTS team that provided live coverage of each step of the eight-day mission from July 16 to July 24, no matter the time of day or night.
They used military shortwave for NASA audio, and Libya’s new state television station’s broadcast for the live pictures. The AFTRS station had no satellite connection of its own, and of course no internet existed in 1969.
Printed news came over a noisy teletype machine fed from the Associated Press. Pictures were copied from American news magazines like Look and Time to help illustrate the people, locations and equipment involved.
My family at 503 Pauley St. in Tehachapi included sisters Jane, Mary and Ann; brother Paul; my mother, Willabelle; and father, Rolland Moore, who was a Tehachapi school principal.
After graduating from Bakersfield College in 1966, I was drafted into the U.S. Air Force.
During my four years of military service, I was a journalist at Williams AFB in Mesa, Ariz., and trained in military broadcasting at the Defense Information School Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, Ind. Overseas assignments were AFRTS Wheelus Air Base, then AFTV from Templeholf Air Base in Berlin, West Germany.
Returning from the Air Force to Bakersfield in 1971, for 10 years I held many news, public service and promotion positions on and off the air at KBAK 29 and KPWR 17. I now live in Coppell, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
On Saturday, July 20, I will be a part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing at the NASA Space Center in Houston.
— David Moore, Coppell, Texas
