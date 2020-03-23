Eleven local people have tested positive for coronavirus, Kern County Public Health officials announced Monday.
"It is likely community transmission is now occurring in Kern County," said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern County Public Health.
Ten cases are in Bakersfield, health officials said and one is in the area of the county west of Bakersfield.
The public health department released a map of Kern County divided into five zones to show where cases have been reported. In Bakersfield, eight cases are in an area called West Bakersfield made up of ZIP codes 93309, 93311, 93312, 93313 and 93314; two cases are in an area called East Bakersfield made up of ZIP codes 93301, 93304, 93305, 93306, 93307, 93308, 93241 and 93203; and one case is in an area called 'valley,', which is primarily west of Bakersfield.
A twelfth person, a visitor to the county, was the first positive test in Kern County last week. That person, however, is not considered a local case for official tally purposes.
Edwards Air Force Base reported a confirmed case Saturday but it does not appear to be part of the countywide tally. The person does not reside on Edwards Air Force Base and was quarantined at an off-base residence after showing signs during a vacation, a news release from the military base said. A base official on Monday referred further questions to Los Angeles County public health officials.
Testing has recently become more widely available in Kern and some 300 tests are awaiting results as of Monday.
Statewide 35 people have died from the virus and there are 1,828 confirmed cases, according to the Los Angeles Times.
(8) comments
If 11 people have been diagnosed, multiply by 10 and you'll find a likely number that are undiagnosed but are infected.
Nobody listens 🤔😂
how can their be two cases in eight zip codes? Have the victims been drawn and quartered?
so an increase of 6 in the last 24 hours?
Let's stay vigilant, it's going to get worse, probably six weeks to see the peak, PPE Kits, Universal Precaution. Wear a mask and disposable gloves . Only get out for your necessities .
the virus has a 14 day incubation period.
Next week is going to be rough in the States. I mean rough.
Thank you Captain Obvious...
