With a "historic wind event" forecasted for this weekend, up to 5,000 Kern County residents could be without power.
Southern California Edison has put 4,179 customers on notice in Tehachapi, Lebec, Frazier Park, Pine Mountain Club, Sand Canyon, Walker Basin and Keene and other areas in those vicinities. PG&E could shut off power to about 800 residents in Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec and Grapevine, the companies said.
The shut downs would likely happen in Kern on Sunday, PG&E said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.