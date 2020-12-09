More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday by Kern County Public Health for the second day in a row.
Six new deaths were also reported.
That brings total coronavirus cases in Kern since the pandemic began to 47,411 and total deaths to 463.
Kern County is now in the same position it was at the peak of this summer's COVID-19 surge and likely to surpass it in the coming days. The most cases reported in Kern on any day based on the date the COVID-19 test was collected, not the day results were reported, was 803 on July 7. The next highest daily case counts were reported in the past 10 days. On Nov. 30, 773 cases were reported, and on Dec. 2, 769 cases were reported.
The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection reached 225 on Wednesday, an increase of 100 patients in the past two weeks, according to a state website. Fifty-four of those cases were in the ICU and 20 ICU beds were still available, according to the website.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."