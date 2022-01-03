Kern reports average of 441 daily cases of COVID over holiday week

Kern Public Health reported 3,092 new COVID cases over the past week Monday, marking a substantial increase in the local case rate. The number of new cases from the holiday week averages out to 441 new cases a day.
The health department reported 260 new cases a day over the previous weekend Dec. 27, and daily COVID tallies had been largely declining the last few months.
The data corroborates reports from providers at testing sites who said they were seeing a high demand for testing driven by a sudden increase in positive case rates. But Kern Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson was cautious about calling the jump in numbers over the last week an upward trend.
“It is too early to tell, but if the trend continues upward, the start would have been around the last few days in December,” Corson wrote in an email.
The highest one-day count during the last week — 693 new cases on Dec. 27 — rivals the daily case count for all but two days of the Delta surge: 720 new cases on Aug. 23, and 745 on Sept. 7.
Kern County’s test-positivity rate has also climbed quickly. It is currently at 8.6 percent, compared to 3.8 percent a week ago. The test-positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive. It’s a metric that public health experts track, because a high rate can indicate that testing is not keeping pace with the rate of virus transmission.
The state is seeing an uptick in COVID cases, and the omicron variant, which is more transmissible, is suspected of driving that surge.
Kern County health care providers have said they see the omicron variant’s fingerprints in the cases arriving, because of the sheer volume of patients suddenly showing up for testing last week. Last week, Kaiser Permanente Kern noted that it broke a daily record for number of daily COVID tests administered.
However in Kern County, the county tends to send only the most severe cases to be sequenced by the state lab, which takes time. However, Corson said the county does not suspect omicron is behind current cases.
“No, while sequencing results for the most recent cases will not be available for two weeks or more, current indications are that cases in Kern are still Delta driven,” she wrote via email. However, Corson added that because omicron has been sequenced in neighboring counties, it is likely it’s here.
“It is important for us to behave as though omicron is here and to do everything we can to limit transmission,” she wrote.
Andrew Noymer, public health professor at the University of California at Irvine, agrees that there’s still a surprising amount of delta fueling the rise in cases in the state. But he said without regular sequencing of variants in our county, it’s impossible to know. He said the county’s test-positivity rate doubling looks like a sign it could be omicron.
Noymer said it’s not easy to predict what cases in Kern County will do next. They could dip again, but eventually they will rise, as they are everywhere in California.
“We’re all in for a pretty big wave in January,” he said. He added the next surge won’t be as bad as last January, thanks to vaccinations.
County health isn’t sure whether an upward trend has begun. Corson points to state modeling that is guiding the department. It shows COVID cases beginning to rise late December and peaking in late February with 986 cases a day.
Kern County’s current numbers are outpacing that model. The county’s current 14-day case rate, according to the public health dashboard, states the county is experiencing approximately 284 cases a day — whereas the worst-case mathematic modeling predicts that number to be reached Feb. 7.
Noymer said Kern County may be on the “incipient edge” of an omicron surge behind other counties. If that is the case, hospitalization numbers will climb again, as they have already in Southern California, where he works.
Kern County’s hospitalization numbers have begun to tick up slightly. The state reports 124 COVID-positive patients are hospitalized, compared to 115 a week ago. The number of COVID patients in the ICU is 34, which is not a drastic change. That figure has fluctuated between 30 and 35 since late November.
Corson said the county has a “robust infrastructure of testing sites,” and the county is not facing testing shortages. Currently, not all locations have same-day appointments, but there are still locations available and some sites take walk-ins.
“We continue to assess testing availability and capacity countywide and have not heard of any difficulties in accessing testing,” she said.
Last week, the county also closed its vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Corson said the clinic that began Oct. 12 and lasted through Dec. 29 was meant to provide added capacity for the booster dose and the pediatric dose for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out in fall.
“The existing vaccination infrastructure can easily handle the demand for vaccines here locally,” she said.
To get tested, visit the county’s map at https://bit.ly/3HxPAkp.