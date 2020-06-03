The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported another death and 42 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning.
That brings the total to 40 deaths and 2,428 cases since mid-March.
A total of 26,584 tests have come back negative, while the results of 868 are pending.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
