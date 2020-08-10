Kern County Public Health Service reported 857 new coronavirus cases Monday morning, bringing total cases to 24,450.
As of Monday, the county reported 144,152 tests had been done in Kern. Deaths remain at 171.
Kern County was sixth among the state's counties as of Saturday in total cases reported.
So dweeb and masked/yorkies: Do you oppose the Trump executive orders yesterday putting money in workers pocket through payroll tax cuts, plus an extra $400 a week on top of unemployment benefits (for those without a job), and his executive order on eviction moratoriums? Just wondering were you stand?
Oppose? Nah. Know what he is doing? Yeah.
He made zero effort to get a deal done, played a lot of golf, watched a lot of tv, tweeted a lot....Then He goes the EO route trying to claim “Look! I care! And the Dems don’t!” ... Weak and America is wise.
Enjoy your Free-dumb!
To all those bonehead Trump bikers in South Dakota. Breathe deep! Big lung buckets full! Party on!
