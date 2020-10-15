Kern County Public Health announced 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Kern's totals now stand at 406 deaths and 33,225 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
A total of 16,819 people have recovered from their illness and 5,226 others are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 67 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 18 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.