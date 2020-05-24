The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 67 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning.
That brings the county's cases to 1,834 since mid-March. There have been 29 deaths.
Here is the age breakdown: 167 cases among those ages 17 and under; 1,013 cases among those ages 18-49; 422 cases among those ages 50-64; and 222 cases among those ages 65 and older.
The health department says 1,206 residents have recovered, while 549 people are isolated at home and 40 people are hospitalized.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(2) comments
This daily update continues to prove worthless. It has become as useful as tracking the number of ingrown toenails in America daily. So WHAT? Without some corresponding data, is: ages, regional specificity, presence or not of underlying conditions. Would be interesting to know severity of infection amongst those affected and if there are correlations there relating to age and heath, etc. Perhaps a filthy spreader in denial - like me - would don a mask and take things as seriously as Dweeb if we could get more revealing data. Or do we NOT want folks to know more? Go to the CDC's website and do some digging. I was surprised to learn that more deaths in America are currently attributed to pneumonia. COVID only surpasses pneumonia if paired with another condition. Interesting.
The most interesting part is that in many cases covid is causing the pneumonia
