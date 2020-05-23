Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 62 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths Saturday morning.
That brings Kern County's total to 1,767 cases, and 27 deaths, since mid-March.
The health department says 48.9 percent of the cases are males, and 51.1 percent are females.
Here is the age breakdown: 156 cases among those ages 17 and under; 976 cases among those ages 18-49; 410 cases among those ages 50-64; and 215 cases among those ages 65 and older.
The health department says 1,205 residents have recovered, while 483 people are isolated at home and 40 people are hospitalized.
You can see all available data at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
