Kern County Public Health announced 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Kern's totals now stand at 395 deaths and 33,020 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
A total of 16,686 people have recovered from their illness and 5,139 others are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 51 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 13 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.