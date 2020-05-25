Kern County Public Health Services reported 47 new coronavirus cases Monday morning, bringing the total in the county to 1,881.
There have been 29 deaths, as previously reported.
Here is the age breakdown: 176 cases among those ages 17 and under; 1,041 cases among those ages 18-49; 429 cases among those ages 50-64; and 225 cases among those ages 65 and older.
The health department says 1,239 residents have recovered, while 558 people are isolated at home and 45 people are hospitalized.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(2) comments
Since science and data drive us, then feast your eyes on this:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/planning-scenarios.html
Best case overall mortality rate scenario based on information received by the CDC through April 29 is - hold your breath - 0.004%. Worst case? 0.010. That much-maligned Stanford Study pretty much hit the bullseye. Accelerated Urgent Care dudes? Bullseye as well. We closed up and destroyed businesses and lives FOR THIS? This report from the CDC is five days old and was BURIED by the media.
Biden and Jill looked good/classy today.........teleprompter Trump..... more of the same..2020.... time for a change... Vote Blue all the way down ballot
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.