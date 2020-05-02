Kern County Public Health Services says 979 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Saturday morning update.
That's an increase of 31 cases from the day before.
The number of non-resident cases rose to 10 from nine; as previously reported, eight residents have died from coronavirus, the Saturday morning report on the Kern County Public Health Services website shows.
The department said 579 people have recovered from the virus.
Public Health has divided the county into five areas for purposes of reporting positive results. The east Bakersfield area continues to have the most cases, at 534. That is followed by west Bakersfield with 280, and valley (113 cases), mountain (23) and desert (19).
