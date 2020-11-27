Kern County Public Health Services reported 295 new coronavirus cases Friday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 40,632 cases in Kern.
Public Health reports that 18,224 people have recovered from their illness, and 11,412 people are presumed to have recovered.
A total of 448 people have died and 143 were hospitalized as of Thursday. It's estimated that about 11,000 people are dealing with a COVID-19 infection at home or in another non-hospitalized setting as of Friday, according to the county's data.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.