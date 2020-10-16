Kern County Public Health Services announced two COVID-19 deaths and 61 new confirmed cases on Friday.
Kern's total deaths now stand at 408 while cases have reached 33,296 since reporting began in mid-March.
More than 21,000 people have or are suspected to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.