Kern County reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the county's public health services department.
State data also shows that hospitalizations for the virus decreased to 202 on Monday, down from a high of 280 on July 21. Of those hospitalized, 71 patients were in the ICU on Monday, down from a high of 87 on Friday.
So far 183 people have died from COVID-19 in Kern and more than 25,000 have tested positive for the virus. More than 17,000 people currently have an active infection and just under 8,000 have recovered, according to county data.
