Kern Registrar of Voters announces 16th District Senate recount to start Wednesday

Kern election workers will conduct a recount of ballots cast for California's 16th District State Senate race, Registrar of Voters/County Clerk Mary Bedard said Monday.
The recount will commence at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 5 p.m. at the elections office, 1115 Truxtun Ave. Break times include a 15-minute staff break at 10:15 a.m., an hourlong lunch break at noon and a second 15-minute break at 3:15 p.m.
The same schedule will apply until the recount is complete, excluding weekends and holidays.
“The recount will continue thereafter, every day until completed or terminated,” Bedard said. “During staff breaks and lunch breaks, all individuals will leave the room and the room will be locked.”
The recount comes at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, who was initially found to have been defeated by Democratic Sen. Melissa Hurtado by 20 votes. Under California law, a recount is not automatic and must be paid for up front by whoever requests it.
The event is open to the public, though space is limited. Bedard advised that anyone interested in observing should contact the elections office at 661-868-3590 so that her staff can prepare a visitation name badge.