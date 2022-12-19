 Skip to main content
Kern Registrar of Voters announces 16th District Senate recount to start Wednesday

Kern election workers will conduct a recount of ballots cast for California's 16th District State Senate race, Registrar of Voters/County Clerk Mary Bedard said Monday.

The recount will commence at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 5 p.m. at the elections office, 1115 Truxtun Ave. Break times include a 15-minute staff break at 10:15 a.m., an hourlong lunch break at noon and a second 15-minute break at 3:15 p.m.

