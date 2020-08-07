All $30 million of Kern's pandemic-recovery fund has been spoken for and no new applications are being accepted, though the county has indicated it hopes to put more money into the program soon.
Publicly available information shows Kern Recovers, similar in many respects to the federal Paycheck Protection Program that has helped sustain small businesses nationwide, has benefited local restaurants far more than any other industry. That's probably not surprising considering dine-in eateries have had to sit out most of the quarantine.
Full- and limited-service restaurants received $9.3 million — a little more than 31 percent of the money made available through the program.
Real estate offices ranked next after restaurants with about $902,000 total, followed by bars and other drinking establishments with $696,000. After that came fitness and recreation businesses, physician offices, nail salons and beauty salons, in that order.
A total of 937 businesses received money through the program. Loans were capped at $75,000 and the average was about $30,300, the county reported.
The program was launched in late May using federal taxpayer dollars. Participating local lenders have said it has provided a lifeline to small businesses in dire need.
Initially the program helped only small businesses identified as non-essential during the quarantine. But later it was expanded to serve businesses classified as essential.
Kern Recovers is more flexible than the federal PPP program in that the county fund has looser restrictions on how the money may be spent. Most of the money awarded under the local program is expected to be forgiven based on recipients' documentation of expenditures.
County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said at a news conference Thursday he anticipates additional money becoming available for small businesses soon.
"We look … forward to potentially pumping more money into that program in the weeks and months ahead because we believe it is an important part of dealing with (COVID-19) in our community," he said.
Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, said the county's small-business support programs have provided essential support to local businesses and represent a novel use of federal recovery money.
"Local businesses are facing a significant amount of uncertainty especially with new closure orders, and the additional support of Kern Recovers has meant the difference between businesses remaining viable or closing their doors for good," Ortiz said in an email Friday.
He noted the county was not obligated to spend federal dollars as it has and that the chamber "appreciated that (county officials) not only supported small business, but found a way to invest additional dollars into the program."
Ortiz added that the four local financial institutions that participated in the program — AltaOne Credit Union, Mission Bank, Valley Republic Bank and Valley Strong Credit Union — deserve recognition for helping the county process applications and disperse the funds quickly.
Another aspect of Kern Recovers, the distribution of free personal protective equipment known as PPEs, continues.
Alsop said 721 local small businesses with nearly 12,000 employees in all have availed themselves of the program's offer of two weeks' worth of PPEs such as masks and gloves.
"We're pleased with this program," he said. "This program will continue to be ongoing."
He advised small businesses in need of PPEs to go online at kerncounty.com to fill out an application and schedule a pick-up.
