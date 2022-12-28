 Skip to main content
Kern recount finds no change in outcome of 16th state Senate district race

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo

The Kern County Elections Office announced there is no change in the outcome of its earlier results for the state Senate District 16 race after a recount was requested two weeks ago and finished Wednesday.

County Registrar of Voters-elect Aimee Espinoza said her office finished its machine tabulation just before 11:00 a.m., then reviewed the results with both parties. Neither side contested the results.

