 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern ranks No. 1 in nation for indicators of poor air quality

20210925-bc-airpollution

Poor air quality was easily visible along the Panorama Bluffs on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2021.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Out of the entire country, Kern County and Bakersfield have the worst air quality by one indicator — a continuing trend for at least three consecutive years — but officials noted some improvements. 

Kern’s largest city topped lists showing the amount of daily and annual particulate matter filling the air. California nabbed 20 of the 25 spots in the nation for the worst places to live for air pollution.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases