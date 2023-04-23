Kern ranks No. 1 in nation for indicators of poor air quality

Out of the entire country, Kern County and Bakersfield have the worst air quality by one indicator — a continuing trend for at least three consecutive years — but officials noted some improvements.
Kern’s largest city topped lists showing the amount of daily and annual particulate matter filling the air. California nabbed 20 of the 25 spots in the nation for the worst places to live for air pollution.
However, Bakersfield recorded its fewest number of days with a high ozone pollution count since the American Lung Association began releasing its annual State of the Air report. The Los Angeles-Long Beach area came in first and Visalia ranked second in the report, which looks at 2022 and was published last week.
“This year’s report represents the best in terms of fewest ozone pollution days. There’s still a long way to go but the trend is in the right direction,” Mariela Ruacho, the manager of clean air advocacy at the American Lung Association, wrote in an email.
The American Lung Association and regulators of local air quality called upon the federal government to impose more stringent regulations, especially upon the transportation sector, which contributed most often to the poor air quality in the valley.
Most notably, Bakersfield decreased its number of ozone days from last year. There were 86.7 days determined to have unhealthy ozone pollution, a drop from 95.2 days last year, according to Ruacho.
But this area replaced Fresno for the No. 1 spot when measuring short-term particle pollution compared to the prior year, and tied with Visalia.
Pollution from PM 2.5 can be deadly and causes nearly 48,000 premature deaths in the United States every year, according to the report.
"Particle pollution does not just make people die a few days earlier than they might otherwise — in many cases these deaths would not have occurred for years if the air were cleaner," the report continued.
Jaime Holt, communications manager for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, noted wildfires significantly impacted local communities' air quality. There has been progress in reducing emissions by imposing stringent regulations on industrial stationary sources and innovative measures, such as phasing out agricultural open burning, she added.
“Given the extensive local and state efforts for sources under our jurisdiction, the valley needs for (the Environmental Protection Agency) to focus on more aggressively reducing emissions from federally regulated mobile sources including trucks, locomotives and other sources,” she wrote.
There are several ways local residents can take this report, which can be found at lung.org/sota, and make its findings translate into better legislation, according to Ruacho. Share your story with decision makers about asthma affecting your life and how the air quality impacts your breathing. Sign a petition, and use alternative methods than gas-powered vehicles to travel, she added.
“The effects of poor air quality impact everyone, but especially children, seniors, pregnant individuals and those with pre-existing conditions,” Ruaho added. “If people live in an area with poor air quality, we encourage people to check daily air pollution forecasts in their area to help protect their family and themselves from the harmful effects of unhealthy air.”
Alternatively, the cleanest places in the nation are in North Carolina, upstate New York, Maine and Hawaii, according to the report.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.