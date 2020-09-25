Kern County ranks tenth among California counties in COVID-19 deaths per capita, a position it has held steadily since July. What's changed since then is that four more Central Valley counties have joined it — Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Merced and Tulare.
The list is calculated by epidemiologist and UC Irvine associate professor Andrew Noymer, who has been tracking deaths per inhabitants in all California counties with 100 or more deaths. The data Noymer used is widely available through state and county websites.
The reasons why Kern and other rural Central Valley communities are dominating the top of the list is not easy to pinpoint but the valley has long been known for its poverty, poor air quality, high rates of chronic illness such as diabetes and heart disease and issues with access to health care.
"All these things go into the soup and it’s hard to disentangle what is what," Noymer said.
Kern County plans to release demographic data on the 361 people who have died in Kern so far. That may provide better answers to why a rural stretch of the state has been so adversely impacted by COVID-19, Noymer said.
For comparison, California's deaths per capita are about 39 per 100,000 residents, far fewer than New York and New Jersey, which lead the nation in deaths per capita, with 181 and 168 deaths per 100,000 residents respectively. New York City has 282 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Kern County's lead epidemiologist, Kim Hernandez, said the public health department is aware of the number of deaths as a share of Kern's population. Hernandez suspects there is a link between Kern's COVID-19 deaths and the county's poor health indicators, noting that Kern has the state's highest rate of diabetes and ranks close to the top in heart disease and obesity.
"We have a lot of people with underlying (illnesses) that put you at higher risk for severe illness (from COVID-19)", she said.
A widespread outbreak in the county's nursing homes, also known as skilled nursing facilities, is also a likely factor in the higher numbers of deaths per capita, Hernandez said.
The virus has spread through 15 of the county's 19 nursing homes and residents have died from the virus in 10 of those facilities. Two nursing homes had a combined 42 resident deaths from the virus, according to state data.
Hernandez said she also suspects access to health care has played a role in deaths. She mentioned poverty and transportation as barriers to health care, noting that some of the county's rural residents are more than an hour's drive from their closest hospital.
