Kern Radiology is offering free screening mammograms on Oct. 23, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In a news release, Kern Radiology said that free screening mammogram registration is required and appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can schedule an appointment by calling or texting 281-8760.
Kern Radiology said women must be at least 40 years old to receive the free mammogram. They also must be a resident of Kern County, have no previous mammogram in the last year and have a physician so the imaging service can relay its report.
It will be held at 9330 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100.