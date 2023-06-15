20221222-bc-ballotcounting

The Kern County Elections Office in downtown Bakersfield buzzes with activity on Dec. 21, 2022 with recount efforts underway for the 16th District Senate seat.

 The Californian / File

Two candidates, locked in a tightly contested race, are squaring off this week, despite the near-certain fact that no one has ever heard of them.

That’s because these candidates are fiction, made up as part of a mock election organized by Kern County’s Elections Division.

