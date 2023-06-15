Two candidates, locked in a tightly contested race, are squaring off this week, despite the near-certain fact that no one has ever heard of them.
That’s because these candidates are fiction, made up as part of a mock election organized by Kern County’s Elections Division.
Kern Registrar of Voters and Auditor-Controller Aimee Espinoza delivered an update Tuesday before the county Board of Supervisors on the rehearsal designed to prepare staff for upcoming real elections. The trial began earlier that day and was still underway Thursday, with more than 229 county staff members, pooled from various departments, participating.
Espinoza herself recommended the trial at a county meeting held Feb. 28, after an especially close state Senate election led some residents to place their frustration at the proverbial door of the elections office.
“Immediately following that presentation, my staff began preparing for a mock election,” Espinoza said Tuesday. “They’ve been working with vendors and each other, cross training, looking through our documentation and forms.”
A series of recommendations was provided by Espinoza at the meeting, to not only better prepare for future elections, but to find ways to turn around results more quickly.
“My staff is committed to improving our processes and making our office as transparent as possible,” Espinoza said.
The mock election includes a canvassing period after staff tests new, and possibly faster, ways of sorting vote-by-mail ballots. Staff’s hope is that they can finish by Friday. Espinoza said recommendations on how to quicken the process came from feedback from county counsel, the administrative office and general services.
“So we won’t be waiting 30 days for results,” Espinoza joked Tuesday.