Kern Public Works hosting 2 bulky waste-collection events

Kern County Public Works is hosting two Bulky Waste Collection Events in April in Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.
The events are a chance for county residents to get rid of their residential bulky waste for free.
The first event is from 8 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Veterans/Seniors Center at 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella.
The second event is 8 a.m. to noon April 30 in Frazier Mountain Park at 3801 Park Drive.
Bulky waste includes, but is not limited to, household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics, barbecue grills and other large household items.
All items will be accepted free of charge.
For more information, visit our website at www.KernPublicWorks.com.