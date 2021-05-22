Kern Public Heath reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 64 cases Saturday

Kern County Public Health Services reported three new coronavirus deaths and 64 new cases Saturday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,383. There have been 109,630 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports that 39,300 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,565 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,379 people age 17 and under; 66,090 ages 18 to 49; 19,930 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,140 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 23 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.