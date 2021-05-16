Kern Public Heath reports 26 new coronavirus cases Sunday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 26 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
The county's count of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began is 109,298. There have been 1,376 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,970 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,540 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,307 people age 17 and under; 65,889 ages 18 to 49; 19,893 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,118 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.