Kern Public Heath reports 2 new coronavirus deaths, 62 cases Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 62 new cases Tuesday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,385. There have been 109,738 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports that 39,415 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,637 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,395 people age 17 and under; 66,157 ages 18 to 49; 19,948 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,148 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 22 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.