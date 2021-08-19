Kern Public Health: two new COVID-19 deaths, 483 new cases reported Thursday

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new coronavirus deaths and 483 new cases on Thursday.
The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kern County is now 1,443 and the total number of cases is 119,277.
The California COVID-19 dashboard reported 210 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, seven more than the previous day. Forty-two of those patients were being treated in the ICU, a 16.7 percent increase from the day before.
Broken down by age, 15,193 coronavirus cases have been reported in individuals ages infant to 17 years old, 72,010 have been reported in people 18 to 49 years old, 21,297 have been reported in those ages 50 to 64 and 10,717 have been reported for people 65 and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.06 percent of people who have tested positive have been fully vaccinated, while 99.17 percent have been unvaccinated. Of the 1,521 hospitalizations, 0.004 percent have been vaccinated while 99.001 percent have been unvaccinated.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.