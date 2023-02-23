 Skip to main content
Kern Public Health to ask supervisors to declare end to local COVID-19 health emergency

Dr. Kent Kwan, with Priority Urgent Care in Bakersfield, administers a COVID vaccine to Katie Seals, a librarian at Centennial Elementary. Rosedale Union School District partnered with Priority on Feb. 23, 2021 to offer an onsite COVID-19 vaccinations clinic to 250 employees.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Kern County Public Health will ask the county Board of Supervisors to end a local COVID-19 health emergency declared nearly three years ago after Kern County hospitals withstood two recent coronavirus surges and treatment options have been folded into current systems, the county public health spokeswoman told The Californian.

It was an uncertain time when then-Kern County Public Health Director Matthew Constantine — along with more than half a dozen local government dignitaries — gathered at the fairgrounds March 31, 2020 to declare a local emergency and reassure residents they were ready to treat the spread of COVID-19.

