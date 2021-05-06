Kern Public Health Services: 6 new coronavirus deaths, 65 new cases reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported six new coronavirus deaths and 65 new confirmed cases Thursday morning.
That brings Kern County's count of deaths to 1,367, and cases to 108,887 since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports that 38,769 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,299 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,222 people age 17 and under; 65,665 ages 18 to 49; 19,830 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,079 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 28 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and seven of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.