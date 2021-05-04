Kern Public Health Services: 4 new coronavirus death, 67 new cases reported Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported four new coronavirus deaths and 67 new confirmed cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern County's count of deaths to 1,358, and cases to 108,719 since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports that 38,710 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,262 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,192 people age 17 and under; 65,574 ages 18 to 49; 19,792 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,072 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 20 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and four of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.