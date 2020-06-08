The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two more deaths and 74 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
That brings the local coronavirus-related deaths to 47 and the number of reported cases in Kern to 2,804. Of those cases, 1,824 patients have recovered while 863 are recuperating at home. Fifty-nine patients are being treated at local hospitals.
