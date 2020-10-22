The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new coronavirus death and 39 new cases Thursday morning.
There are now a total of 416 deaths and 33,669 confirmed cases since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports more than 22,400 people have recovered or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that as of Tuesday 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.