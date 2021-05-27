Kern Public Health reports one new coronavirus death, 74 cases Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 74 new cases Thursday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,386. There have been 109,904 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports that 39,479 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,817 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,426 people age 17 and under; 66,263 ages 18 to 49; 19,968 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,155 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 26 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and six of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.